Power will go out in Coniston tonight

The power will be shut off in the Greater Sudbury community of Coniston on Wednesday evening from about 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Greater Sudbury Hydro said in a news release early Wednesday evening that the outage is required to allow Hydro One to make a repair. That outage is currently affecting residents from Garson to the French River.

"This will affect all Greater Sudbury Hydro customers in Coniston," Greater Sudbury Hydro said. "We apologize for the late notice but it is unavoidable."