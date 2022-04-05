Powerful storm in Maple Creek calls for civil emergency

A civil emergency has been declared in the town of Maple Creek on Tuesday, where a powerful spring storm is underway.

According to a tweet from SaskPower, the storm caused several power outages and downed power lines in the southwest portion of the province.

A powerful spring storm has caused a number of power outages and downed lines in the south west portion of the province. If you come across a downed power line, stay at least 10 meters back and call us at 310-2220. For updates on outages visit https://t.co/lftDivhf4v #SkOutage pic.twitter.com/yPJl8CyIZk

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, power was restored in Eastend, Val Marie, Climax, Shaunavon and the surrounding rural areas.

Maple Creek and area will remain without power throughout the night due to significant storm damage.

Initial estimates show between 200 and 300 power poles were damaged from winds and heavy precipitation.

SaskPower said there are dangerous wind speeds, poor road conditions, and low visibility which are pausing their restoration efforts. Several crews are waiting on standby to start repairs once conditions improve.

It is advised if someone comes across a downed power line, they should stay back at least 10 metres and call SaskPower at 306-310-2220.

Residents are advised to stay at home but there is a warming station available at the Salvation Army Hall if anyone needs food, water, or somewhere to sleep.

SaskPower anticipates some customers will remain without power overnight but will provide updates as they become available.