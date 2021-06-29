Powerful storm slams London region

A fast-moving storm left destruction in its wake as it crossed the London region late Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rains and gusting winds began around 4:30 p.m.

The wind snapped tree branches which blocked several residential streets.

One tree brought down an overhead hydro line, forcing the closure of Oxford Street near Platt’s Lane.

Power outages were reported and intersections closed due to downed lines around the city, according to the London Fire Department.

So far, there’s no indication of any injuries.

Fire crews responding to multiple calls for hydro lines down across the city. Stay inside all and away from windows. @LondonHydro #ONStorm @CityofLdnOnt @PrepareLondon pic.twitter.com/avLJRDZsUy