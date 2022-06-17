Powerful winds keep crews busy with downed trees and power lines
Environment Canada is advising Central Ontario residents of strong wind gusts beginning near noon and ending this evening.
Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 70 km/h.
The weather agency warns that loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.
The gusty winds could damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events.
Isolated power outages are also possible.
Orillia fire crews said they are responding to "multiple calls" due to the high winds Friday afternoon.
"Please avoid downed power lines, trees and boat with caution on Lakes Couchiching and Simcoe," the department tweeted.
On Thursday, severe thunderstorms with powerful winds downed trees and hydro lines in New Tecumseth.
Tottenham reported at least six houses sustained damage.
