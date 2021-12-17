Powerful winds leave thousands in the dark as warm temperatures break records across the province

Many homes are still in the dark Friday morning after powerful winds ripped through much of southern Ontario.

Some outages are still reported in parts of Simcoe County, including Collingwood, Creemore, Stayner and Thornbury.

Hydro One estimates the power outages affected thousands of customers across the province, as strong winds toppled tree branches Thursday afternoon into the evening.

In Clearview and Everett, viewer photos show tree branches strewn across lawns due to the high winds.

Environment Canada estimates that Borden saw wind gusts of 89 km/h. Lagoon City and Collingwood saw wind speeds in the low to mid-eighties, with Barrie coming in at 76 km/h.

Unseasonably warm, spring-like temperatures also broke records in parts of the province. Up north, Muskoka saw a new record of 17.1 degrees Celsius, breaking the 12.2-degree record set back in 1984.

Hydro One is working to restore power to homes affected. Updates on any power outages can be found here.