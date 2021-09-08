PPC removes riding president after gravel-throwing incident at Trudeau rally in London, Ont.
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
The People's Party of Canada (PPC) has removed a member of its organization, two days after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in London, Ont., CTV News has learned.
The PPC tells CTV London that Shane Marshall is no longer the Elgin Middlesex London Riding Association president.
Party signs were seen at the demonstration during Trudeau's rally on Monday. The PPC has been criticized over the protest.
London police announced on Tuesday that they were investigating the gravel-throwing incident.
-
Motorcycle stunt goes wrong, traffic snarled on GlenmoreTraffic was disrupted on the Glenmore Trail Wednesday night after a motorcyclist stunt went askew.
-
Iconic Calgary dance company featured at national virtual dance festivalThere's been pandemic poetry, pandemic pop tunes and now, one of Calgary's best-loved arts organizations is presenting pandemic dance at a national dance festival.
-
-
EPS seek public help in search for missing teenEdmonton police are asking for public assistance locating a missing 16-year-old after a month of searching.
-
Finlandia residents receive Quilts of ValourWhen Bill Hurteau thinks back to when he joined the military, he says he was happy to serve his country -- and even fibbed about his age.
-
Masks mandatory for staff, students Grades 4 to 12: Black Gold School DivisionBlack Gold School Division has reinstated enhanced health measures in their schools including making masks mandatory for Grades 4 to 12.
-
Western affiliated professor contends she’ll be 'fired' for not getting vaccinatedA professor at an affiliate institution of London, Ontario’s Western University says she is about to be dismissed for not getting two doses COVID-19 vaccine
-
Missing Indigenous man left for fishing trip in July, but never arrived at his destination, Kelowna RCMP sayMounties in Kelowna and Prince Rupert are asking the public for help locating a man who set off on a fishing trip in early July and never arrived at his destination.
-
Pedestrian dies after west Edmonton crashA 37-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in west Edmonton last week.