PPC removes riding president after gravel-throwing incident at Trudeau rally in London, Ont.

The People's Party of Canada (PPC) has removed a member of its organization, two days after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in London, Ont., CTV News has learned.

The PPC tells CTV London that Shane Marshall is no longer the Elgin Middlesex London Riding Association president.

Party signs were seen at the demonstration during Trudeau's rally on Monday. The PPC has been criticized over the protest.

London police announced on Tuesday that they were investigating the gravel-throwing incident.