Prairie choirs uniting in song in support of Ukrainian forces

A number of choirs from across the Prairies are joining voices to raise funds to support Ukrainian soldiers fighting the Russian invasion.

The event called Strength in Unity is hosted by the Oberih Chamber Choir of Manitoba, a non-profit Winnipeg group featuring Canadians with Ukrainian roots and immigrant musicians.

They will be joined by a number of guests including the Manitoba Chinese Choir, the Rozmai Ukrainian Dancers and the Gloria Choir from Regina.

The program is designed to feature different nationalities, ages and artistic preferences alongside Ukrainian folk and contemporary music.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards supporting the armed forces in Ukraine.

“This is our country and we want to give this money for our army,” said Olena Kharchenko, Oberih Choir director in an interview with CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.

“We’re thinking about our country. We’re thinking about the people that are there, and we think that this is really important for us.”

The money will go specifically to Ukraine’s 23rd Battalion that’s defending land and civilians in the Donetsk region.

“Every cent, every dollar is to save someone’s life,” said Oksana Gorilei, event manager.

Gorilei says the concert is also about showing gratitude to Manitobans who have supported Ukrainian newcomers in the province who have fled the war.

“It’s a big thank you from us.”

Strength in Unity is happening Oct. 14 at St. John’s Anglican Cathedral. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door

