Prairie doctors discuss provincial COVID-19 situations during online forum

Doctors from Saskatchewan and Manitoba shared their province’s COVID-19 situations, current public health mandates and trending data during an online forum Thursday.

Protect Our Province Alberta has been hosting these forums with doctors across the country to give them a chance to compare restrictions and new data.

During the forum, Dr. Alex Wong, infectious disease specialist, discussed Saskatchewan’s easing of the self-isolation period for COVID-19 positive residents and close contacts that went into effect on Friday.

Wong said hospitals in the province are already surging, adding this move by the province is coming at the wrong time.

“We do anticipate that unfortunately things will get worse for our hospitals and ICU’s, probably over the next couple of weeks, before they get better. We expect to see a surge in rural Saskatchewan in the coming weeks as well,” Wong said.

He added he wish’s the province would have held off two to four weeks to give hospitalization numbers a chance to drop before exposing residents to more human contacts.

Manitoba doctors on the forum said that province has more public health orders in place than Saskatchewan, but hospitals are filling quickly as well.

Dr. Jillian Horton, general internal medicine specialist, said Manitoba reached record hospitalization numbers last week.

“When we look at what’s happening in the hospitals, we do see the most activity that we’ve seen throughout the entire pandemic,” Horton said.

She added hospitals in that province are seeing similar staffing shortages to Saskatchewan.

On Friday, Manitoba extended it’s current public health orders, now running until February 8. Audrey Gordon, Manitoba’s health minister. Also hinted that restrictions could be loosening in the near future.

In Saskatchewan, Premier Scott Moe pledged to end the province’s proof of vaccination mandate in the “not to distant future” in a letter posted on social media Saturday.

Doctors in both provinces believe the current public health orders in both provinces should remain in place until hospitalization and ICU numbers drop.

“That’s just going to add fuel to the fire and it’s obviously not going to be a positive thing for our hospital system, our ICU’s and the general crush we are going to feel for healthcare workers,” Wong said.

Horton added there is a recent urgency to get to a new normal, adding that provincial governments should think about the urgency to mitigation.

Both Wong and Horton reminded viewers that vaccination, boosters and rapid tests are good measures of defence against the virus.