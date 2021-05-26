Prairie producers come together in a rainy day challenge for charity

The weekend rainfall has prompted a downpour of charitable donations from Saskatchewan farmers after a social media challenge to producers.

Rob Stone hadn’t seen a seen a drop of rain in weeks on his fields near Davidson, so he decided to do something about it.

“[I was] just driving along in the truck and thinking about the dry lips and cracked hands and all the things that come with the dry cold spring. [I was] thinking about how nice it would be if we could just a half an inch of rain,” said Stone

He sent out a tweet on May 14 pledging to donate $1,000 to his charity of choice if it rains a half inch or more at his farm by May 25, and challenged other farmers to do the same.

Who wants to take my rainy day challenge.



I pledge to donate a thousand dollars to a charity of my choice if it rains a half inch or more at my place by may 25th



No dollars for likes or retweets or anything like that



Join me if you wish

Within hours, farmers began to report rain. Stone had nearly two inches by May 25.

Stone donated his $1,000 to 4H and countless other farmers are donating thousands of dollars to charity, including Premier Scott Moe, who gave his money to STARS.

Stone said he wanted to challenge other farmers to donate to charity as a way of showing appreciation for the rainfall during an otherwise dry seeding season.

Though it’s impossible to know the reach of Stone’s challenge, he said, according to feedback he’s received on social media, many farmers donated to local causes in their community.