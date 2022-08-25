Prairie provinces leading on economic growth, a new report says
The Conference Board of Canada says the Prairie provinces will likely be the top economic performers this year, even as the Bank of Canada's inflation-fighting measures quell the country's overall economic output.
In a new report looking at factors that will drive Canada's provincial economies between 2022 and 2024, the not-for-profit think tank says Saskatchewan will lead the country with real growth of 7.6 per cent this year and Alberta will see a 4.9 per cent gain.
It says the oil and gas sector will propel the Saskatchewan and Alberta economies through 2024.
The report also says Newfoundland and Labrador will see stronger economic growth when offline oil production restarts in 2023.
An aging population could hold back growth for Quebec, the report adds, while a reversal in the remote work trend will limit gains in Atlantic Canada as some workers move away, particularly in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
The report says a pickup in the manufacturing, hospitality and recreation sectors will likely provide an economic boost in Ontario and British Columbia.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2022.
-
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington StreetFor the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
-
No vacancy: Post-secondary students struggle to find spots to liveWith less than two weeks before the start of classes, the Université de Moncton still has 120 students looking for either on or off-campus housing.
-
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylawThe City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
-
Barrie Fair returns with new features after pandemic pauseRides, cotton candy, animals, home crafts and more, it's all back at the Essa Agriplex for the first Barrie Fair in three years.
-
-
'Take what you need and leave what you can': Free pantry to help those in need in London west end neighbourhoodA young woman has created a free pantry in her neighbourhood in the city’s west end to help those in need.
-
North Island hospital workers fear health-care crisis will worsen as summer ends, leaked documents sayA profound health-care crisis in North Vancouver Island is only expected to deepen this fall, according to leaked information from a meeting between doctors in Port Hardy and Island Health. Port Hardy Hospital is experiencing a critical doctor shortage that is endangering patient and physician safety, according to minutes provided to Canada's National Observer from an Aug. 17 meeting between a number of the town's physicians and Island Health.
-
2 B.C. blazes set to lose 'wildfire of note' status, but 3 remainThe BC Wildfire Service says two of the five blazes classified as “wildfires of note” in the province will have their status rescinded today.
-
Living wage in Manitoba’s major centres higher than new scheduled minimum wage: reportNew data from the Manitoba Office of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives shows that while the province plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour over the next two years, more could still be done.