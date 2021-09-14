Prairie Spirit School Division makes masks mandatory for students due to 'increasing' COVID-19 cases

All students in Prairie Spirit School Division must wear a mask indoors effective Tuesday.

The mandate includes during indoor extra-curricular activities, according to a letter to families.

In the letter, director of education Darryl Bazylak said the division is seeing an “increasing” number of COVID-19 cases in schools.

“According to our Medical Health Officer, cases in schools reflect COVID activity in the community. Our MHO tells us that the Delta variant is causing uncertainty right now and that this variant will continue to surge,” Bazlak said.

“We have a shared responsibility to decrease the risk of COVID-19 impacting our schools.”