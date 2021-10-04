Prairie Valley School Division to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test from employees

Prairie Valley School Division announced Monday that it will soon require teachers and staff to provide proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or produce a negative COVID-19 test result once a week.

“We feel it is important to introduce this initiative for staff and any other individual spending a significant period of time with our children, particularly those who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” Luc Lerminiaux, Prairie Valley School Division director of education, said in a statement.

The school division said employees can prove their vaccination status by providing the immunization card issued by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, a copy of a MySaskHealthRecord vaccination certificate, a record on the SK Vax Wallet mobile app or a letter of verification from a doctor or pharmacist.

PVSD said the policy applies to all employees and trustees, along with anyone interacted with students during school division approved activities.