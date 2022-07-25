Prairieland Park COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close permanently

Saskatoon's largest COVID-19 vaccination site will be closing.

In a news release, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said Wednesday will be the last day the clinic will be open to the public.

The SHA said the closure comes as its lease agreement is ending.

Walk-in clinics will continue to be available, with up-to-date information available on the health authority's website.

Online appointment booking for COVID-19 vaccinations will be available beginning July 29, the SHA said.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines can also be booked at participating pharmacies, the SHA said. However, pharmacists can not vaccinate children under five.

For those looking to receive the Johnson and Johnson or Novavax vaccines in Saskatoon, the SHA said appointments can be booked by calling 306-655-4780.