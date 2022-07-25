Prairieland Park COVID-19 vaccine clinic to close permanently
Saskatoon's largest COVID-19 vaccination site will be closing.
In a news release, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said Wednesday will be the last day the clinic will be open to the public.
The SHA said the closure comes as its lease agreement is ending.
Walk-in clinics will continue to be available, with up-to-date information available on the health authority's website.
Online appointment booking for COVID-19 vaccinations will be available beginning July 29, the SHA said.
Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines can also be booked at participating pharmacies, the SHA said. However, pharmacists can not vaccinate children under five.
For those looking to receive the Johnson and Johnson or Novavax vaccines in Saskatoon, the SHA said appointments can be booked by calling 306-655-4780.
-
City of North Bay hosting mattress drop-off recycling dayNorth Bay is hosting a one-day recycling drop-off event Aug. 28 to help residents get rid of used mattresses and box springs.
-
Fire chief orders tents cleared from East Hastings Street, saying situation could quickly become 'catastrophic'Vancouver's fire chief has ordered tents and other structures to be removed from a stretch of East Hasting Street, saying the move is necessary to avoid a potentially devastating situation if a blaze were to break out.
-
Indigenous people in Alberta call for action behind Pope’s apology for residential school abuseIndigenous people in southern Alberta are calling for action to back up Pope Francis’ apology for the role the Catholic Church played in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Sudbury Wolves hockey looking for a new in-game hostSudbury Wolves Sports & Entertainment is looking for a new in-game host as the team marks its 50th season.
-
'Why would someone do that?' A dozen commemorative plaques stolen in separate thefts in Calgary areaHalya Wilson says a dedication in a northeast Calgary park allows her to remember the Ukrainians who came to Alberta more than 130 years ago.
-
Highway closures during Papal visit to Lac Ste. Anne on TuesdayAs the Pope visits Lac Ste. Anne Tuesday afternoon, several area roads and highways will be affected by closures.
-
Everything you need to know about the Pope's visit to Lac Ste. Anne pilgrimage siteThe Pope is scheduled to visit the largest annual pilgrimage site for Catholics in western Canada. Here's what you need to know.
-
Workplace Safety and Health investigating workplace death: provinceManitoba’s Workplace Safety and Health is investigating after a workplace death last week at an asphalt plant, a provincial spokesperson confirmed.
-
Producers and province react to federal government’s emissions targetsThis year has been tough on farmers, both from cost and environmental perspectives. That's why the federal government's new target - to reduce fertilizer emissions by 30 per cent over the next eight years - is concerning for some.