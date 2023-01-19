PrairiesCan to provide millions in funding while setting up shop in Lethbridge

The federal department responsible for diversifying Canada’s economy across the Prairies is putting down roots in Lethbridge while also investing millions in local groups.

"The whole idea is to get out there, to talk to people, to talk to businesses, to non-profits and to make sure they understand and are aware of the supports that we can give," said Dan Vandal, the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

Prairies Economic Development Canada, or PrairiesCan, was created to diversify Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba economies by supporting businesses and communities unique to the areas.

Now, it's announced it will soon set up shop in Lethbridge’s historic post office.

They’re also committing more than $11 million to 18 local organizations and communities.

"It's been in the cards probably for the last year," Vandal said.

"We have regular intakes, so organizations make applications for the different funding envelopes that we do have."

Lethbridge & District Exhibition, the University of Lethbridge, Lethbridge College and the Town of Coaldale are some of the organizations receiving funding.

The new Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre is getting the biggest chunk of change with more than $3.5 million in funding.

"We're exceptionally excited for all of that and it's for three very specific programs for our building," said Mike Warkentin, Lethbridge & District Exhibition CEO.

The programs will put in an active network throughout the building, a new audio visual system and revolutionize the kitchen.

Lethbridge College will also get more than $2 million.

It's one of the largest applied research grants the college has ever received and will be used to establish an on-campus agriculture innovation centre.

"Having this centre on campus and access to the applied research means students get access to leading-edge technology," said Dr. Brad Donaldson, Lethbridge College president and CEO.

"They're graduating with knowledge of current and leading-edge practices for the agricultural sector."

Across the 18 programs, PrairiesCan's funding will help create 230 jobs in the region.

More information can be found on the PrairiesCan website.