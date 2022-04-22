'Praying for miracles': Search for missing plane from Delhi back on

A search for two men who left the Delhi, Ont. airport a week ago has resumed.

The weather had hampered the search for John Fehr and Brian Slingerland, who disappeared along with their aircraft about 60 kilometres north of Sault St. Marie, Ont.

A search and rescue official tells CTV News London there are “great flying conditions” Friday to continue the search.

It is positive news for the families of the two men. They continue to hope their loved ones will be found safe.

Still, the task remains a challenge for rescuers, according to Capt. Christopher Dube of the Air Task Force Headquarters, based in Sault St. Marie.

“We’re dealing with incredibly rough terrain. It’s vast, it’s densely wooded, it’s hilly,” he says.

Before taking off Friday, Search and Rescue (SAR) crews had logged 2,000 flight hours.

With at least eight aircraft in the air Friday, they hope to cover more ground as they search for Slingerland and Fehr.

The pair went missing after leaving the Delhi Airport on Thursday, April 14. Their plane took off about 3:45 p.m.

They were following a flight path to Marathon, Ont., but never arrived.

It is believed the pair were taking the plane they were piloting back to Alberta.

The family of John Fehr resides in southwestern Ontario. According to a post by his sister, Mary Reimer, John is the father of six children with his wife, Lisa.

Reimer’s social media postings demonstrate the appreciation the family has for rescuers. In a post, she also writes about the pain they are experiencing as they await any news.

“I’m still praying for a miracle they will be found alive, although despair is pulling pretty hard the other way,” reads a post.

But with SAR crews back in the air, hope remains. Capt. Dube says each flight crew has a search area.

“Each aircraft that goes up is given a box, if you will, to search in, and they’re doing legs back and forth to ensure nothing is missed.”

Rescue officials will not predict how long the search will continue, adding, “It is a minute by minute decision.”

In the meantime, some friends of the men, many devout to their faith, have put out a call to collectively pray together Friday at 7 p.m.

An online fundraiser set up by the brother of John Fehr, has also been posted online. By mid-Friday it had already reached nearly $10,000.