Pre-election spending continues with funds for northern forestry sector

The province continued with its pre-election spending announcements Friday, unveiling money for the forestry sector in North Bay and Sturgeon Falls.

In North Bay, the Ontario government said it is providing more than $2.4 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) for nine projects.

“Our government continues to foster a strong future in Nipissing by supporting economic growth, job creation and reaffirming the North as a great place to live and work,” Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing, said in a news release.

“It’s one more way we are signalling to the world that Northern Ontario is open for business and open for jobs.”

Projects receiving funding include:

- $887,500 for DDS Drilling Services to purchase new equipment to expand its diamond core drilling services.

- $144,092 for North Bay Machining Centre Inc. to purchase new equipment and update its electrical infrastructure to help improve productivity.

- $56,988 for Metal Fab to purchase new equipment to meet growing customer demand.

“Promoting business expansion helps create jobs and keep the North competitive,” Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, said in the release.

“These investments will help our mining supply, forestry and technology sectors grow and thrive, providing good job opportunities for northerners.”

And the province is providing more than $460,000 in Sturgeon Falls for two forestry and manufacturing sector projects.

The money will be used to purchase new equipment and upgrade facilities.

“Promoting business expansion in our forestry and mining sectors helps these important industries and the companies that service them remain competitive, innovative and current,” Rickford said in a news release.

“These investments not only enable these companies to grow and thrive, but also bring good-paying jobs to the community.”

Sturgeon Falls Brush and Contracting Limited, a land clearing contractor and forestry service provider, will receive $400,000 to purchase new equipment to diversify its operations.

Best Blasting Mats Inc., a manufacturer of rubber blasting mats under Dynamat Inc., will receive $61,333 to upgrade its facility and purchase new equipment to allow the company to introduce three new product lines to serve new markets.