Pre-trial hearing date to be set for former Seaforth golf pro charged with decades-old assault
A 65-year-old man charged in connection with a decades-old alleged assault is expected to appear in court to set a pre-trial hearing date in March.
Cameron Doig made an appearance in a Goderich courtroom today.
The Seaforth native was charged with indecent assault on a female, on June 30, 2023, for an alleged assault that took place more than 30 years ago.
Monday’s court appearance was to set a pre-trial hearing date. That’s now expected to happen at his next court appearance on Mar. 4.
Doig is currently facing one other charge of indecent assault on a female in an unrelated case.
Doig, 65, was convicted in Sept. 2022 of one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, and two counts of sexual exploitation.
Court heard Doig assaulted one of his former golf students at the Seaforth Golf and Country Club over a number of years when she was a teenager.
Doig was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in that case but is appealing that sentence. He is currently out on bail, awaiting word on whether his appeal will be heard or not.
