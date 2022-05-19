Pre-trial motions underway for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont.
Pre-trial motions got underway Thursday for the man accused in the deaths of a London Muslim family.
Nathaniel Veltman, 21, made a court appearance via Zoom for the proceedings which are scheduled to take place for two days.
A publication ban has been placed on evidence heard in court.
Veltman is charged with four counts of first degree murder, and one count of attempted murder after four members of the Afzaal family were run over with a vehicle and killed on June 6, 2021 as they walked along Hyde Park Road.
Three adults and two children were struck by the vehicle at the northwest London, Ont. intersection of South Carriage Road and Hyde Park Rd.
A nine-year-old boy, the only surviving member of the family, was seriously injured but has since recovered.
A trial date for Veltman has been set for Sept. 5, 2023.
