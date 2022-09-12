Pre-trial motions underway in case against Nathaniel Veltman
CTV News London Reporter
Nick Paparella
Appearing from the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre via Zoom, pre-trial motions got underway Monday in London, Ont. in the case of a man charged with killing a Muslim family last year.
Nathaniel Veltman, 21, was seen wearing a blue medical mask during his court appearance.
He is charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder after five members of the Afzaal family were run down by a pick-up truck in June 2021. A young boy was the lone survivor.
A ban on publication was placed on evidence heard during the proceedings.
The motions are slated to last for two weeks, while Veltman’s trial is expected to get underway next September.
