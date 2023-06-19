'Precarious and exhausting' months ahead at emergency departments across the country: CMAJ

Canadian emergency departments are set to face another summer of record-setting wait times, according to a new article published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.

Overcrowding, understaffing and resulting long wait-times continue to plague Canada’s healthcare system, according to the article author, Catherine Varner.

Hundreds of physicians in emergency departments across Canada are signing open letters about their inability to provide safe and timely care, states the editorial.

“June to August will be precarious and exhausting months for emergency care providers, with dire consequences for health system functioning, patient outcomes and provider well-being,” Varner writes.

“Everybody is under a tremendous amount of strain because it's constantly go, go, go when it's at a high level and really hasn't broken for them,” said Windsor Regional Hospital’s chief of staff, Dr. Wassim Saad, who agrees that patient volumes still haven’t dropped back below pre-pandemic levels.

While it’s a problem across the country, Windsor Regional Hospital still has the longest emergency wait times in the province, with an average wait of 4.5 hours at the metropolitan campus and 3.3 hours at the Ouellette campus.

“A lot of our emergency room visits are not necessarily visits that belong in an emergency room and can easily be treated outside of the emergency room,” he said.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says programs have been approved and funded by the province, including changing some regulations to facilitate the hiring of more doctors and nurses, hiring more paramedics through a cost-sharing program, hiring offload staff to keep ambulances on the road and making regulatory changes so that EMS can offer a ‘treat and release’ program.

“The Government of Ontario has delivered everything, every single thing that Essex Windsor EMS has asked for, that Windsor Regional Hospital has asked for,” said Dowie.

According to the County of Essex, the treat and release program will go live later this summer and the service is currently working through regulations, policy and schedules for staffing.

“It is my sincere hope that Essex County is full underway with implementation of this,” said Dowie.

The county has also recently on-boarded 20 paramedics and recruitment is ongoing.

“Everybody is trying what they can to try to get the patients the best care they need in the best place they need, which is not always the emergency room,” said Dr. Saad. “But when you don't have any other options and everybody ends up in the emergency room.”

Dr. Saad points to another program in the works which will deal with the need for more treatment options after hours.

“If you're looking at a service past eight o'clock at night into midnight, there is almost nothing available,” he said.

The call for application window for what Dr. Saad refers to as “after hours urgent care” closed on Friday, confirming two local applications were submitted.

They’re now awaiting provincial government response and if successful, necessary funding.

“We just need to get it going and be able to staff it and run it into the hours that are necessary,” he said.

Dowie says he’d like to hear from healthcare professionals with any additional ideas to free up resources and ultimately reduce ER wait times.

“We need we need the experts locally to tell us what those are,” said Dowie. “I’m all ears.”