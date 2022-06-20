Precarious perch: car stops just short of embankment after crash on Wharncliffe
One person has been taken to hospital and others were assessed at the scene after a two-vehicle crash on Whancliffe Road South, just north of Commissioners Road.
The crash sent one vehicle to the edge of an embankment, which has about a three metre drop, leading down to a plaza parking lot.
Cars were parked directly below where the car came to rest.
One person, who was the occupant of a Subaru SUV, was transported to hospital for observation but their injuries are not thought to be serious. Others in the Subaru were assessed at the scene.
The occupants of the second vehicle did not appear to be injured.
The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. Monday. A cause wasn't immediately identified and there's no word on charges.
-
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to $35,000 drug bust in Windsor, Ont.A stolen vehicle investigation has led to multiple charges for a Windsor man who was found in possession of $35,000 worth of meth, fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in LangfordPolice are investigating after a 59-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Langford, B.C.
-
Environment Canada issues two-day heat warning for London regionMother Nature is marking the official start of summer with Environment Canada and the Middlesex-London Health Unit both issuing two-day heat warnings.
-
MPs may get panic buttons to boost security, after minister says he got death threatsPublic Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he is looking into giving MPs panic buttons to increase their personal security.
-
Labrador Innu groups file human rights complaint for inadequate education fundingLabrador's two Innu First Nations have filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission alleging Ottawa's funding for Innu education in their communities is inadequate and discriminatory.
-
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter releasedVideos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
-
Random machete attack sends 2 to hospital: Vancouver policeTwo people were taken to the hospital after being "slashed with a machete" by a stranger on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday, according to police.
-
Lockdown lifted at Ajax high school following alleged online threatA high school in Ajax was placed under lockdown this afternoon after reportedly receiving an online threat.
-
Edmonton, Wainwright $500K drug bust sees 2 men chargedAn Edmonton man and a Wainwright man have been charged in connection to a $500,000 drug bust.