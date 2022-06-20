Precarious perch: car stops just short of embankment after crash on Wharncliffe

One person has been taken to hospital and others were assessed at the scene after a two-vehicle crash on Whancliffe Road South, just north of Commissioners Road.

The crash sent one vehicle to the edge of an embankment, which has about a three metre drop, leading down to a plaza parking lot.

Cars were parked directly below where the car came to rest.

One person, who was the occupant of a Subaru SUV, was transported to hospital for observation but their injuries are not thought to be serious. Others in the Subaru were assessed at the scene.

The occupants of the second vehicle did not appear to be injured.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. Monday. A cause wasn't immediately identified and there's no word on charges.