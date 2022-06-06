Precautionary boil water advisory in Masson-Angers lifted
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
The city of Gatineau says a precautionary boil water advisory in Masson-Angers has ended.
Gatineau issued the advisory May 30 due to a break of equipment that occurred during valve replacement work.
In a statement Monday, Gatineau says tests and analysis have shown the water is again safe to consume.
Affected residents should open all taps and let the water run for one minute or until it runs cold before using it. The same procedure must be followed for water fountains, and any ice that was made during the advisory should be discarded.
