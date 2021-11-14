Precautionary boil water notice for users of the Lion's Head drinking water system
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
A precautionary boil water notice has been put in place for users of the Lion’s Head drinking water system due to a major water main break.
The incident happened Friday night causing the loss of water pressure in about 370 households.
The municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula says, E.coli contamination is possible.
Residents are advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for at least one minute, or use bottled water for activates like drinking, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.
The water is safe to use for handwashing, bathing and laundry.
Residents will be notified by the municipality when the advisory has been lifted.
