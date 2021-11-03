Precautionary park fencing comes down at former Domtar site

After nearly two years, a northeast Edmonton community is getting back full use of its park.

In 2019, the city of Edmonton fenced off the Verte Homesteader neighbourhood park and playground as a precaution against possibly contaminated soil.

That site had previously been home to the Domtar wood preserving plant, which used toxic chemicals to treat products for more than 60 years.

The playground portion of the park was reopened in 2020 after testing showed the soil was safe, and this week the city will take down the remaining fencing at the park.

"We were waiting for a site specific remediation criteria to be established from Alberta Environment and Parks and the chief scientist there and that has recently been decided," Kari Moody, a city employee, said Wednesday.

"It's a great relief for all of us, we're really pleased that we're finally able to do that."

The province is not yet able to determine whether more remediation is needed in the undeveloped land.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Alberta Environment said it's still reviewing remediation plans with the developer and hope to submit them in the near future.

The site is located near Hermitage Road and 127 Avenue.