Precision Drilling buying Canadian well servicing business from High Arctic
Precision Drilling Corp. has signed a deal to buy the Canadian well servicing business of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. for $38.2 million in cash.
The deal adds to Precision's fleet of service rigs as well as includes rental assets, ancillary support equipment, inventories and spares, and six additional operating facilities in key basins.
Precision CEO Kevin Neveu says the acquisition expands the company's well servicing division with high quality rigs and field personnel as well as strategic regional positioning.
He says High Arctic’s people are well known for their focus on safety and field execution.
Under the agreement, Precision will make an initial payment of $10.2 million at closing, with the remaining balance due in January 2023. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close before the end of the month.
In a separate statement, High Arctic also says it has signed a deal to sell its Canadian snubbing business to Team Snubbing Services Inc. in an agreement that values the assets at $11.1 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022.
-
Vaccinated Atlantic Canadians are eager for second booster: national pollVaccinated Atlantic Canadians are the country’s most eager for getting a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, according to a new national poll.
-
Restaurants and hotels bounce back as Calgary Stampede welcomes over 1.2 million peopleOver a million people came out to the Calgary Stampede this year, giving local restaurants and hotels the boost they need as they continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
TC Energy reduces output on Keystone Pipeline after damage to transformerTC Energy has reduced output on the Keystone Pipeline in the U.S. after the line's power transformer was vandalized.
-
Halifax homeless encampment is still standing a day after deadline to leavePeople living in a park in central Halifax are staying put for now, despite a city-issued notice to leave.
-
Construction begins on new Buffalo Pound Water Treatment PlantThe mayors of Regina and Moose Jaw joined other dignitaries at the sod turning for a renewed water treatment plant. It will meet the needs of the two growing communities for the next 25 years.
-
Cinéfest will soon return to SudburyThe planning for Sudbury’s international film festival is officially underway, and officials say they are excited to return to theatres after two years of virtual events.
-
Lack of rainfall prompts low water situation in Upper Thames Valley watershedAs London enters its third heat warning of the year, the Upper Thames Valley watershed is facing a low water situation due to a lack of rainfall.
-
Women sprayed with noxious substance during altercation in CambridgePolice said two women were sprayed with a noxious substance during a fight at a Cambridge motel on Monday.
-
'Frightening, devastating': Grenfell storm leads to wide-scale community cleanupIt was a quiet, unsuspecting night for Grenfell’s 2,600 residents Friday. That was until the skies darkened, and a severe storm slammed into the community.