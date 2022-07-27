Precision Drilling reports $25M net loss in Q2, revenue up 62%
Precision Drilling Corp. says it had a net loss of $24.6 million for the second quarter, down from a net loss of $75.9 million in the same quarter last year.
The net loss for the quarter ending June 30 worked out to $1.81 per share, compared with $5.71 per share for the same quarter last year.
Revenue of $326 million was up 62 per cent compared with the $201 million of revenue in the quarter last year.
The company says revenue has climbed as it averaged 37 active rigs in the quarter, up 35 per cent over the same period last year and the highest level since 2014.
Precision says rates also continue to climb with daily drilling rates up by 25 per cent in the U.S. and 30 per cent in Canada, while leading edge rates are now over $1,000 per hour in Canada, and over US$30,000 a day in the U.S.
The company says it is focused on reinvesting free cash flow into its business, including the recent addition of 51 marketed well service rigs through its acquisition of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. for $38.2 million.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2022.
-
Arrows found in parks, private buildings in Fort SaskatchewanMounties in Fort Saskatchewan are looking for an archer after a number of arrows were found in public parks and private buildings.
-
CUPE criticizes Sask. government plan to outsource some knee and hip surgeriesThe Saskatchewan Ministry of Health’s plan to outsource knee and hip surgeries to an out-of-province, private surgical facility received criticism from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).
-
'I had to speak out': Indigenous woman explains why she sang to Pope Francis in MaskwacisThe woman who spontaneously sang in Cree to Pope Francis after his apology in Maskwacis on Monday says she did it for her family members affected by residential schools.
-
Work set to begin on replacing Newfoundland's rodent-infested, 19th-century jailThe Newfoundland and Labrador government says a company has been selected to prepare the land where a replacement for its crumbling, 1850s-era jail will be built.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern AlbertaCalgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
78-year-old woman struck, killed by suspected impaired driver in Vancouver's West EndA 78-year-old woman is dead and a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired after a collision in Vancouver's West End Tuesday night.
-
Why the best paddle athletes in the world will soon be in DartmouthAfter winning gold at the 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Katie Vincent knows what it takes to be the best.
-
P.F. Chang's opens restaurant in EdmontonA popular American restaurant chain has opened a location in Edmonton.
-
Drum circle participants 'obstructed and harassed' lifeguards on Vancouver beach, park board saysLifeguards have stopped patrolling a Vancouver beach on Tuesday nights because the crowd at a weekly drum circle has become unmanageable and unsafe, according to the park board.