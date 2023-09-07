Precision Drilling to buy CWC Energy Services in deal valued at $141M
Precision Drilling Corp. has signed an agreement to acquire CWC Energy Services Corp. in a deal valued at about $141 million including shares, cash and assumed debt.
Precision CEO Kevin Neveu says the deal expands the company's service business in both Canada and the U.S. with high-quality rigs and field personnel.
The acquisition will add 62 marketed service rigs and seven marketed drilling rigs in Canada as well as 11 marketed drilling rigs in the U.S., including seven AC triple rigs.
Under the deal, which requires CWC shareholder and other approvals, Precision will pay a total of 947,909 Precision shares and about $14 million in cash while assuming CWC's outstanding debt.
The implied blended offer price works out to 19.7 cents per CWC share based on Precision's closing price on Sept. 1.
CWC shares closed at 20.5 cents on the TSX Venture Exchange on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2023.
-
Grizzly seen in Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail area of Waterton Lakes National ParkParks Canada has issued a warning about a grizzly seen in Waterton Lakes National Park, in the area of Wishbone Landing and Crypt Lake Trail.
-
Danillo remembered: Second vigil held for victim of fatal Copperfield stabbingFor the second night in a row, loved ones of Danillo Canales Glenn gathered for a vigil at the basketball court where he was fatally stabbed.
-
Ford says it's important parents are informed about children's decisions amid debate over pronouns in schoolsOntario Premier Doug Ford says it is important that parents are informed "when their children make a decision" amid an ongoing debate over students' preferred pronouns in school.
-
Poilievre rallies Conservatives hungry for a 'blue wave' with stump speech, base hitsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tried painting himself as a prime minister in waiting in an election-style speech to party faithful Friday, filling it with messages he plans to take to Canadians, while throwing some red meat to his base.
-
Chinese company forged lawyer's name on immigration applications, B.C. court hearsA Chinese company that forged its Canadian lawyer's signature on dozens of immigration applications has been ordered to pay the lawyer $400,000 for breaching its contract with him.
-
UBC Okanagan ordered to pay $50,000 in sexual assault discrimination caseUniversity of British Columbia Okanagan has been ordered to pay a former student $50,000 for discriminating against her based on her sex and disability in the way it handled her allegation of sexual assault by another student.
-
'It’s completely disrespectful': UBC student union postpones vote on sexual violence policyCanada’s largest student union at the University of British Columbia has postponed voting on a new sexual violence policy following student criticism.
-
B.C. health minister holds last-minute news conference before Surrey health-care rallyWith frustrated doctors and staff at Surrey Memorial Hospital set to rally Saturday afternoon at city hall, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix spoke at length Friday about plans to improve hospital conditions.
-
Memorial set up for Brantford woman on the 40th anniversary of her disappearanceA memorial has been set up in Brantford for Mary Hammond, who disappeared 40 years ago while walking to work.