'Predatory nature': Surveillance camera photos show suspect alleged to have flashed SkyTrain passenger

Investigators have released a series of surveillance camera images of a man they believe is connected to a disturbing incident reported on a SkyTrain last month.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police released the photos Thursday, more than a month after a woman reported an incident on her train.

The woman told police she was on a nearly empty SkyTrain at around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 3, when a man entered and sat directly across from her.

When she looked at him, she said, he was allegedly staring back at her with his genitals exposed. She told police he was masturbating at the time.

She moved to another part of the train.

Police said they looked for surveillance video, and saw their suspect had first boarded a train at Coquitlam Central Station shortly before 9 p.m.

According to transit police, video showed the man rode trains "for an extensive period of time." He travelled along the Millennium and Expo lines, getting on and off at various stops, officers said.

He approached multiple women, they said, "revealing a predatory nature to his actions."

Video of a man police believe is the suspect showed he stayed on the transit system until about 11:20 p.m., according to the MVTP.

He left the SkyTrain at Stadium Station in Vancouver at that time.

"Transit police are very concerned by the actions of this suspect," the force said in a statement issued with the photos.

"Additionally, transit police believe he may have subjected other people to these actions who have not yet spoken to police."

Officers ask anyone who witnessed the incident described above, were also victims or know who the man is to contact them.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with dark blonde or light brown hair and a slim build. He had "light stubble," police said, and was wearing a light brown T-shirt and shorts, and carrying a blue backpack and a longboard.