Preferred proponent selected for Highway 3 widening project

Infrastructure Ontario and the Ministry of Transportation have selected GIP Paving Inc. as the preferred proponent to design, build and finance the Highway 3 Widening Project from Essex to Leamington.

The government made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday.

The project will widen Highway 3 from two to four lanes from the Arner Townline (Essex Road 23) near the Town of Essex to Union Avenue (Essex Road 34) near the Town of Leamington.

The GIP Paving Inc. team includes:

Developer: GIP Paving Inc.

Design Team: Dillon Consulting Ltd. and WSP

Construction Team: GIP Paving Inc. (formerly Coco Paving Inc.)

Financial Advisor: National Bank Financial Inc.

Government officials said the selection of GIP Paving Inc. is the result of an open, fair, and competitive procurement process overseen by a third-party fairness advisor.

IO and MTO expect to reach financial close in Spring 2023.