Pregnant patients may have trouble getting an epidural at P.E.I. hospital next week

Health officials on Prince Edward Island are warning epidurals may not be available to pregnant patients during certain times at a hospital on the island next week.

In a news release issued Thursday, Health PEI said epidural services may be affected by limited anesthesia coverage at Prince County Hospital (PCH) in Summerside, P.E.I.

The health authority says the impact on services could extend until Sept. 2. During this period, epidurals may not be available between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.

“I want to reassure any of our expecting families that, while an epidural may not be available, PCH does offer a variety of other pain management options during those hours that are safe and effective,” said Dr. Hani Farag, the head of obstetrics and gynecology at the PCH, in the release.

According to Health PEI, the reduction in anesthesia coverage is not related to the ongoing nationwide epidural supply issue but is due to a lack of physician coverage.

There are typically four anesthetists on staff at the PCH, but currently, there are none, said Dave Atkinson, a spokesperson for Health PEI.

“PCH is fully dependent on support of locums as well as help from the QEH,” said Atkinson.

He says roughly 20 people will likely deliver children over the two-week period, but not all would request an epidural. Atkinson says other pain management options are available.

“Staff would offer all other treatments, including oral or IV medications if required, inhaled medicines (NOx gas) and water-based/hydro therapies,” he said.

Atkinson says the anesthetist shortage will not impact “the PCH’s ability to offer emergency services.”