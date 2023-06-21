Pregnant woman in life-threatening condition after collision in Scarborough

A pregnant woman has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough, and a suspected impaired driver has been arrested, police say.

It occurred near Greypoint Drive and Wickson Trail in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Neilson Road just after 8 p.m.

Paramedics transported a pregnant woman to the hospital with serious injuries. In a subsequent update, police said the woman was in life-threatening condition.

Another person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police said a man was taken into custody for impaired driving.