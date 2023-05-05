iHeartRadio

Pregnant woman struck by vehicle in Guelph


A Guelph police cruiser is seen on Aug. 3, 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

A pregnant woman was transported to hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle, Guelph police said.

Police said staff of a business near Edinburgh Road North and Crimea Street called emergency services around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

“A vehicle was reversing in the parking lot when the adult female was struck and knocked to the ground,” police said.

She sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital for observation, police said.

