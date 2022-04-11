Pregnant woman, two unborn babies killed in Hwy. 11 crash, commercial driver charged

A 67-year-old man from Dorval, Que., is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle with two pregnant women, CTV News has learned.

The collision happened in Temiskaming Shores shortly before 3:30 p.m. April 7 on Highway 11 at the Highway 65 intersection, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

The commercial vehicle was travelling north at the time and the impact caused a collision with two other vehicles.

Police have said one person was killed in the crash and have not identified the victim, but Alexander Niemi confirmed to CTV News in an email that his fiancé Christina Osmond and unborn son Colton were both killed in the crash.

Osmond's due date was May 13, Niemi said.

A second victim was taken to hospital, OPP said. Niemi said it was Osmond's friend, who was also pregnant at the time, and she has lost her unborn daughter as a result of the crash. She "is in fairly rough shape," he added.

"One thing I’d like to say to honour them is that they were my happy little family. I love them so much and I’m at such a loss right now," the grieving man said.

"She was my rock, and he was going to be my little helper around the garage. I couldn’t wait to be a father, but someone who couldn’t pay attention to what’s going on in front of him ripped that away from me."

The commercial driver has been charged with dangerous operation causing death and bodily harm.

He was released by police and is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.

Niemi said his whole family is in the trucking business and this situation could have been avoided.

"Something needs to be done with these roads and stricter restrictions on getting a commercial driving licence in Canada," he said.

"We need to make a message with this. There’s been way too many deaths due to lack of knowledge, training and experience."