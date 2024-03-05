Prehistoric exhibit coming to TELUS World of Science

TELUS World of Science will see its fair share of dinosaurs this spring as it’s set to host Dinosaurs: The Exhibition starting March 23.

With more than 10,000 square feet of space, guests of all ages can experience close encounters with various larger-than-life creatures from the Mesozoic Era.

Constance Scarlett, president and CEO of TELUS World of Science, said guests will need to “get ready to be transported back in time.”

“This exhibition offers a unique opportunity for guests to experience the wonder of dinosaurs through life-sized animatronic replicas and skeleton casts,” said Scarlett.

“With our added interactive science program, it will be an enormous adventure that promises fun and learning for all, big and small.”

Along with the animatronic displays, people can stand their ground next to a towering life-sized 65-foot Diplodocus skeleton cast, an Edmontosaurus skull cast, take on the role of an excavating paleontologist with realistic digging tools and youngsters can enjoy dinosaur-themed puzzles and analyze fossil evidence in the Tots Explorer Tent.

Opening weekend for the event will also feature a game of ‘Can You Spot The Fake’ and two dig sites for children. Paleontology students from the University of Alberta will also stop by on opening weekend to share their experiences in the field and show off their fossils and tools.

If the exhibition isn’t enough for dinosaur enthusiasts, the IMAX 3D presentation of Dinosaurs of Antarctica will also be available for an additional price.

Dinosaurs: The Exhibition runs until Sept. 9, 2024. Admission is included with a general admission ticket to TELUS World of Science.