Prehistoric find in the backyard has Leduc County family excited, looking for more

On an acreage south of Edmonton, a Leduc County family made a Jurassic discovery while on a hike on their property.

Brenda Sedlak moved to the property six months ago. She had been exploring the area, but was unable to hike through a riverbed in the winter. In April while on a hike with friends, they came across a rock in that riverbed with something poking out of it.

“We just kind of walked up to it and I said, ‘Are you kidding me? How would that be here?’” said Sedlak. “The more we looked around the rocks, the more exciting it was… maybe we have a whole slew of things here and we don’t know.”

What they found appeared to be part of a large bone, upon sending photos to the Royal Tyrrell Museum, it was determined to likely be from a tyrannosaurus.

“It’s super exciting in general, but for it to be such a large dinosaur like the tyrannosaurus, that just takes it a little bit higher on the excitement level,” said Sedlak.

Researchers believe it to be a femur bone because of how thick it is around the marrow and are planning to come and examine the bone in-person, added Sedlak.

Because of this discovery, Sedlak is keeping an eye out for more bones whenever she goes on hikes. It’s not impossible she could find more as our region is prime for Jurassic-style surprises, according to a paleontologist.

“We do have a lot of those rock exposures in various creek beds, river valleys. If you are walking around your property and you own a substantial amount of property near a river or creek there’s a good chance you will be able to find something similar, some fossils weathering out of the hill,” said Mark Powers with the University of Alberta.

“Some of the best finds do come from people with private land or just individuals taking a hike and reporting it and that’s because there’s just more feet on the ground and people might reach areas that might not be a targeted research spot.”

It’s important if people find bones embedded in rocks or the ground that the contact experts to come and excavate them, added Powers. This helps preserve the bones and prevent them from being broken during the extraction process.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Nahreman Issa