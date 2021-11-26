Prehistoric sea creature fossil unveiled at Royal Saskatchewan Museum
The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) is now home to a new fossil found in Grasslands National Park.
The fossil – which will be housed at the museum but won’t be on display for another three or four years – is part of a Prognathodon skeleton, also known as the T. rex of the sea.
Parks Canada was first contacted in 2012 to investigate the discovery of a fossil in Grasslands National Park. Fragments of skull and other surface material were collected in 2012 and 2013. Then, the RSM got a permit in 2019 to dig at the site. RSM staff have since collected most of the skull, neck and a few other bones.
The Prognathodon skull found in Saskatchewan is 130 centimetres long, significantly larger than three other specimens found in Alberta, which are roughly 80 to 90 centimetres in length.
According to the RSM, the Prognathodon lived in the Western Interior Seaway – that once covered the majority of Saskatchewan – about 75 million years ago.
RSM said it hopes more of the fossil can be recovered next summer.
-
Volunteers needed at Simcoe Muskoka COVID-19 vaccine clinicsThe Simcoe Muskoka health unit is looking for volunteers to work at COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the region.
-
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 pointsStocks are closing sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa.
-
Indoor private gatherings limited to 10 people in Kingston area as COVID-19 cases riseMedical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza has issued a Section 22 class order, implementing indoor social gathering restrictions in private dwellings within Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox and Addington.
-
Manitoba reports 153 new COVID-19 cases, one death on FridayThe province has reported more than 150 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with the death of another Manitoban.
-
Environment Canada warns heavy rains approaching Vancouver IslandEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for West Vancouver Island as heavy rains are expected to hit the south coast of British Columbia over the weekend.
-
37 new COVID-19 cases reported between MLHU and SWPHThe Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Friday, while Southwestern Public Health reported 24.
-
Canadian officials 'monitoring' new COVID-19 variant as calls grow for new border restrictionsAs federal officials prepare to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday afternoon, the country’s transport minister says officials are 'monitoring the situation' as concerns grow over a new variant of the coronavirus.
-
Interaction with homeless man in Sudbury sparks 9-year old into actionA Sudbury youth who said he was touched by an interaction with a homeless man is doing his part to make a difference.
-
Manitoba NDP call on government to make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holidayThe Manitoba NDP party is urging the premier to pass a bill that would see Sept. 30, also known as Orange Shirt Day, become a statutory holiday in the province.