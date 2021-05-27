Premier and top doctor to update Manitoba’s COVID-19 public health orders

Manitoba’s premier and top doctor will give an update on Manitoba’s current public health orders Thursday afternoon.

Premier Brian Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, will hold a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Manitoba extended public health orders put in place over the May long weekend until May 29. The measures announced last week include no gatherings outdoors with people from different households, including at recreation areas, golf courses, and parks. In addition, only one person per household is allowed to go into a business, with exceptions such as caregivers helping those who they’re caring for.

Other health orders in place in Manitoba include a prohibition on religious, cultural, and community gatherings, and the closure of personal services, such as barbers and tanning salons.

Retail stores and malls are limited to 10 per cent capacity.

Gyms, fitness centres, museums, libraries, and galleries have also closed.

Restaurants, bars, patios, and seating areas in food courts are closed for in-person dining, but can still do takeout.

-With files from CTV's Danton Unger

This is a developing story. More details to come.