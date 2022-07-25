Premier announces fund to support arts, culture and sport in Manitoba

The Manitoba government officially launched a new Arts, Culture and Sport in Community Fund on Monday, with the goal to invest more money into these sectors in the province.

The government will be committing $100 million into the fund over the next three years, as promised in the provincial budget for 2022.

"Our government recognizes the significant and positive contributions that Manitoba's arts, culture and sport sectors make to the health and well-being of Manitobans and their communities, while at the same time supporting our economy and creating jobs right here in Manitoba," said Premier Heather Stefanson.

She said these sectors were hit hard during the pandemic as they were the first to close and the last to open when it came to health restrictions, and this funding will help them recover.

The first year of this fund will see $34 million go to community organizations to build in these sectors and provide better access for infrastructure, programs and services.

Stefanson said she is confident this new fund will have a "positive and lasting impact" on Manitoba communities.

The premier said the pandemic highlighted how important these sectors are to Manitobans.

"I've been travelling across the province, and my colleagues have been travelling across the province and listening to Manitobans. We have been visiting these communities where some of these facilities are in need of repair, in need of some structural support, in need of some capital support," said Stefanson. "So we have seen a need of that, especially during COVID, where many of these organizations and community centres went through very difficult times just to stay open. And now more than ever as Manitobans are getting out into the community, we need to make sure we increase the funding for those and the capital funding for those projects, so that they can be there for not just next year, or the year after, but really for decades and generations to come."

The fund offers three avenues that organizations can apply for funding.

The first is for capital projects, where organizations can apply for up to $5 million on a 50/50 cost-sharing basis for large projects that focus on the development and renewal of spaces and facilities.

The second is community celebrations, where events and celebrations can receive full funding up to $5,000.

Lastly, small capital and special initiatives can receive between 50 and 100 per cent of expenses depending on the cost and the projects will support development opportunities, training, technology, and volunteer and equipment development.

Organizations can start applying for money from the fund starting on Aug. 16.

Applications can be found on the government's website.