Premier Brian Pallister receives COVID-19 vaccine

Manitoba’s premier has officially received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, administered the Pfizer vaccine to Premier Brian Pallister at the RBC Convention Centre.

In a statement, Pallister said he is proud to do his part to keep his family and community safe.

“Vaccines are safe, effective and they help save lives,” he said.

“I encourage all Manitobans to roll up their sleeves and get a vaccine as soon as you are eligible.”

The premier said he commends Manitoba’s Implementation Task Force and its staff and volunteers for taking on the challenge of providing vaccines to as many Manitobans as possible.

Several of Manitoba’s leaders and top officials have also received their COVID-19 vaccines, including Roussin, MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee, and AMC Grand Chief Arlen Dumas.