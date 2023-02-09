Premier declares 'New Brunswick is back' as province faces several challenges

New Brunswick's premier touted his government's achievements Thursday, claiming it has spurred progress in health care, education, energy development and the economy.

Blaine Higgs declared to a crowd at the Fredericton Convention Centre that "New Brunswick is back, in a big way."

He said national headlines once proclaimed the province was in a "death spiral," that nothing could save New Brunswick, and it was going over the cliff.

"We are no longer at the edge of the cliff, we are now standing on the cusp of greatness," Higgs said to applause.

While acknowledging challenges remain, he said the province has made strides in attracting more people and bringing down the average age of the population, while wages have increased and business is expanding.

Population growth is breaking records with the highest numbers since joining Confederation in 1867, he said.

"And for the first time since 1961 our population has gotten younger," he said. "That's because 60 per cent of the people we attracted from other provinces are prime working age and they are bringing families."

He claimed growth in manufacturing, seafood exports, agriculture and construction.

But the premier also said that education, housing and health care remain a test for his Progressive Conservative government.

Higgs has faced criticism from parents and teachers opposed to proposed changes to New Brunswick's French immersion program this fall.

The proposed changes call for devoting half the day to learning in French and the rest to English instruction for subjects such as math, reading and writing. The current immersion program offers up to 90 per cent of class time in French.

The Education Department has met with parents in public consultations sessions over the past few months to begin a "conversation" about making changes to French immersion, he said.

"Beyond French language instruction, the consultations are highlighting the need for us to equip our students better in math, ensure early literacy by Grade 2, and that we must better meet the needs of children who require targeted interventions, often by trained professionals," he said.

"I don't pretend to have all of the solutions, and we may not all agree on the path forward."

Higgs noted the province is in the midst of a housing crisis and said a strategy to deal with it will be released in June.

Hospital emergency departments in New Brunswick close because of a shortage of doctors and nurses, while health-care workers are still recovering from excessive workloads during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier said there is no bigger challenge in the province than health care. He said the province needs action fast.

"We are still carrying the weight of COVID, and we are competing more than ever for health-care talent right around the world," he said. "And we are not alone. I just came back from Ottawa and it's clear every province is struggling."

Higgs said his government is putting "record amounts of money into health care," adding that funding alone won't solve the problem.

He said the province is hiring nurses and doctors to help with staffing shortfalls.

"The reality is that we are going to have to do things differently," Higgs said. "And we are."

After his speech, Higgs danced down the steps of the stage to the beat of the song "Should I Stay or Should I Go" by The Clash, in a reference to whether he should run in the provincial election next year.

Liberal Opposition Leader Susan Holt said his speech showed that Higgs is out of touch.

She highlighted the plan to change the French immersion program, where there has seen vocal opposition from parents and teachers.

"I think that's about when the air went out of the room," she said.

"It was when he started talking about French immersion and recommitted to a 2023 deadline when everyone is telling him this is too fast, teachers aren't ready, the system isn't ready and to really take proper time to listen to the consultations and hear what people are saying and make changes to the plan."

Holt also said the premier didn't talk about his plans for health care but gave his government a "pat on the back" for how things are.

"No word on how we're going to fix the ER times. No word on ambulances. No recognition of the proposals the nurses have put forward around credential recognition," Holt said. "Nothing new."

Referencing the song that the premier danced out to, she said: "I think it would be in the best interest of New Brunswickers if he were to step aside."

Green party leader David Coon said the premier is "tone deaf" to the realities faced by people in the province.

"Whether it comes to try to access health care, find accommodations they can afford, or feel like the education system is going to be tranquil for a little while so that their students or children can get the best education that teachers can deliver. No mention of climate change and what they're doing around that, or the environment," he said.

"So he asked the question at the end, should he stay or should he go? He should go."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.