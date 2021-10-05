Premier denies Saskatoon mayor's request for gathering size limits to fight COVID-19

The Saskatchewan government says it will not introduce limits on gathering sizes in the province's COVID-19 hotspot as requested by Saskatoon's mayor and city council.

Following a unanimous vote during a special meeting of city council last week, Mayor Charlie Clark sent a letter to Premier Scott Moe on Friday requesting additional public health measures, mainly limits on gathering sizes.

As of Tuesday, Saskatoon had 1,063 reported active cases, marking 20 consecutive days the city has had more than 1,000 active cases.

The meeting was called after city administration asked Clark to write a letter on behalf of council to ask for a limit of 15 people at private gatherings in Saskatoon, including household gatherings.

Administration also recommended a limit of 150 people at locations such as bingo halls, event centres, theatres and casinos or one-third of current capacity, whichever is less.

In an emailed statement sent to CTV News on Tuesday, the Saskatchewan government said it "will not be making an order to limit gathering sizes."

"The vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations are unvaccinated residents and those who are not vaccinated should get vaccinated," the statement said.

While answering councillor's questions during last week's meeting, Saskatchewan Health Authority medical health officer Dr. Jasmine Hasselback said households in particular are a "huge transmission location" and that similar measures helped slow the growth in news cases earlier in the pandemic.

The statement also pointed to "recommendations" for the upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend issued by the province on Tuesday.

The suggestions include visiting outdoors as much as possible, being aware of the vaccination status of guests and a recommendation that unvaccinated people should not gather with family and friends.

SHA respirologist and pandemic chief of staff Dr. Mark Fenton also spoke during the virtual council meeting.

He said a clear framework is needed to control the spread of COVID-19.

"Our population has proven we need rules and not encouragements to control the spread of COVID-19," Fenton said.

A localized approach to public health measures is not without precedent in Saskatchewan, with the province moving to ban private gatherings in Regina earlier this year as the city battled its variant-fuelled COVID-19 surge.

“The City’s request to limit gathering sizes was informed by the advice of our EMO, MHO, and that we were at level orange in our municipal COVID framework. We remain very concerned about the dire situation of our health system and know that many residents are increasingly worried about hospital services available due to the large numbers of Covid patients,” Clark said in a statement to CTV News.

“This concern continues as we go into Thanksgiving weekend and we strongly ask that people take extra care and do what they can to be safe. This means asking for the vaccination status of your guests, keeping your gatherings small and taking the visiting outside.”