Premier Doug Ford expected in Sudbury on Thursday
CTV Northern Ontario staff
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to be in Sudbury on Thursday night.
Multiple sources have told CTV News that Ford and several cabinet ministers will be in the city for a Conservative Party fundraising dinner at the Caruso Club.
The premier will also endorse the riding's candidate, Marc Despatie, a communications director at College Boreal.
A provincial election is expected on or before June 2, 2022.
-
‘We'll be out there’: Calgary road crews prepared for Friday snowfallThough snow is expected Friday morning, the City of Calgary says its crews are prepared to launch their snow-clearing operations and keep roads clear.
-
Daughter seeks kidney for mother through 'rolling billboard'Jenny Raspberry is seeking a stranger’s help to save her mother’s life.
-
Ontario legislature calls for MPP Randy Hillier to apologize for COVID 19 postsA motion put forward by Conservative House Leader Paul Calandra calling for independent MPP Randy Hillier to apologize for a “string of disreputable conduct” related to recent COVID-19 posts passed unanimously Thursday.
-
Winnipeg man charged in single-vehicle QEII rollover that dumped unsecured loadAuthorities say charges have been laid against a man from Winnipeg who was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday evening.
-
Fedeli says expelled MPP harming grieving families with 'fabricated claims' on vaccinesNipissing MPP Vic Fedeli has denounced a former colleague for traumatizing a local family by "fabricating claims" a family member died because of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Ontario would compel employers to let workers wear poppies around Remembrance DayOntario is introducing legislation that would give workers the right to wear a poppy during the week of Remembrance Day.
-
P.E.I. man sentenced to 28 months in prison in drug investigationsA 29-year-old man from Summerside, P.E.I., has been sentenced to 28 months in prison in relation to two drug investigations in the community.
-
4 people charged in metal rod assault, robbery at Wetaskiwin tent cityFour people are facing charges after a man was beaten and robbed at a tent city in Wetaskiwin Alta., RCMP said in a news release Thursday.
-
'Let my sister rest in peace': New information follows allegations of 'cover-up' in B.C. woman's electrocutionNew information has come to light in the electrocution death of a Kent, B.C., woman and her two dogs six years ago, and it’s raising more questions from the victim’s family about what happened.