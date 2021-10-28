iHeartRadio

Premier Doug Ford expected in Sudbury on Thursday

Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a press briefing at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto, on Friday October 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to be in Sudbury on Thursday night.

Multiple sources have told CTV News that Ford and several cabinet ministers will be in the city for a Conservative Party fundraising dinner at the Caruso Club.

The premier will also endorse the riding's candidate, Marc Despatie, a communications director at College Boreal.

A provincial election is expected on or before June 2, 2022. 

