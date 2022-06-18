Premier Doug Ford marches in York region Pride parade
NEWMARKET, Ont. - Premier Doug Ford made an unannounced appearance at the York region's Pride parade in Newmarket, Ont., on Saturday afternoon.
Ford tweeted that he “had a blast” at the event, the first Pride the region has held in-person since the pandemic began.
York Regional Police also took part in the event, tweeting that they were happy the celebrations could take part in-person this year.
After a couple of years of virtual celebrations, I had a blast seeing everyone again in person at @yorkprideca’s parade. So many friendly faces enjoying the festivities.
Happy Pride, Ontario! ��️�� pic.twitter.com/XhpePjPJFj
Ford last attended the region's Pride parade in 2019, arriving unannounced on that occasion as well.
That year, Ford said he wouldn't go to the Toronto Pride parade because of a decision to prevent uniformed police officers from marching in it.
Ford has previously said he has no problem going to Pride events and that they are a great boost to the economy.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2022.
-
Canada's Masse wins third straight world 100 backstroke medal with silver in BudapestKylie Masse took silver in the women's 100-metre backstroke at the world aquatic championships, finishing just short of a third straight world title in the event.
-
Ontario couple loses $370,000 in cryptocurrency scamPolice in Ontario are issuing a warning after a couple lost more than $370,000 in a cryptocurrency scam.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater samples remain low, researchers sayThe COVID-19 viral load in Saskatoon's wastewater declined 56 per cent last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
-
OPP investigate fatal collision in KingsvilleOne person has died as the result of a single-vehicle collision in Kingsville overnight Sunday, OPP continues to investigate.
-
Heat warning issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka, with 30C+ highsThe heat is back on this week as temperatures climb into the 30s across central Ontario, igniting a heat warning for several areas.
-
Calgary Zoo announces death of baby Rocky Mountain goatStaff at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a Rocky Mountain goat born just last month.
-
Fight between two men in Blenheim leads to chargesA 22-year-old Blenheim man is facing charges after a dispute with another man.
-
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco returns to Caesars Windsor for two showsCaesars Windsor is welcoming back an Italian American comedian for two shows this fall.
-
City of Windsor to continue goal of planting more than 2,000 trees this yearAccording to a recent study, Windsor has increased its tree canopy cover to around 19 per cent, with plans to grow as the city hopes to plant more than 2,000 trees this year.