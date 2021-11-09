Premier Doug Ford tours two businesses in Waterloo Region Tuesday

Premier Doug Ford made stops at two businesses in the Waterloo Region area on Tuesday afternoon.

Ford, along with Minister of Economic Development Vic Fedeli, MPP Mike Harris and MPP Amy Fee, started their tour at RTS Companies in St. Clements at 2 p.m. RTS makes molded plastic products, and recently expanded into a new facility to make disinfectant wipes for hard surfaces like shopping carts.

The group also visited Blendtek Ingredients in Cambridge. Blendtek makes and distributes ingredients for food, pharmaceutical and industrial sectors, according to the province.​

The tours came after the province announced an investment of nearly $2.2 million for four businesses in the area.

The funding came from the Regional Development program and will help create 85 jobs between the four companies.