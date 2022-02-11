Premier Ford declares state of emergency in Ontario over protests, blockade

The Ontario government has invoked new emergency measures by declaring a state of emergency aimed at protesters and ending the blockade at a key border crossing in the province.

Ont. Premier Doug Ford announced the measures Friday, saying they will be used to levy stiffer fines and penalties on protesters, including a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment for non-compliance.

"Let me be clear, the government does not direct our police forces, but we do set the laws," Ford said during a press conference Friday morning. "Today, I am using my authority as Premier of Ontario to declare a state of emergency in our province."

A string of blockades in Ontario and Alberta, as well as protests across Canada have followed the "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, which began two weeks ago as a demonstration against vaccine mandates for truckers and has since expanded to protest all pandemic restrictions.

Ford said the provincial government will provide additional authority to revoke the personal and commercial licences of anyone who doesn't comply with the new orders. The measures are temporary, but Ford said the government "has every intention" to bring new legislation forward to make them permanent.

"We are taking the steps necessary to support our police as they do what it takes to restore law and order," Ford said.

The initial state of emergency declaration will last for 42 hours, and cabinet will meet on Saturday to further amend it if needed.

Ford said demonstrations in Ontario are no longer a protest, but rather a "siege," and said there will be "severe" consequences for those involved. He urged those halting trucks from crossing the border to "go home."

"Your right to make a political statement does not outweigh the rights of one million people in Ottawa to live peacefully, free of harassment and chaos in their own homes," Ford said.

On his way into the House of Commons Friday, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino confirmed to reporters that the RCMP will send more resources to end the blockades in Ottawa, Windsor, Ont., and Coutts, Alta.

Mendicino said he has been in "consistent contact" with Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones in co-ordinating their response in Ottawa as police request more backup.

"Right since the beginning of this convoy, we have been taking decisive action by providing law enforcement all of the tools, the assets, the personnel, that they need to uphold the law," he said.

"Our number one priority is to ensure that we end the illegal blockades, that we ensure that we uphold the law, and that we ensure that we get trade and travel going again."

Ottawa had previously requested 1,800 more officers from the Ontario and federal governments, with 250 RCMP officers deployed since.

Speaking during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "everything is on the table" to see the ongoing protests and blockades set up across the country end.

"This unlawful activity has to end, and it will end," Trudeau said. "I can't say too much more now as to exactly when, or how this ends because unfortunately we are concerned about violence. So we're taking every precaution to keep people safe, but the absolute safest way for this to end is for everyone to return to your communities."

Trudeau said the protesters' frustrations with public health measures have been heard, and it is time for them to go home or face legal consequences, something he discussed in a call with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier on Friday.

BLOCKADES CHOKING SUPPLY CHAINS

A new blockade sprung up at the Canada-U.S. border in Manitoba on Thursday, further choking trade and traffic between the two nations.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is warning members of the public to avoid the area near the border community of Emerson, Man., where trucks and farm equipment have blocked the international port of entry with the United States.

The president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA), a Canadian federation of provincial trucking associations, says these blockades are now hurting truckers and the industry, despite the "Freedom Convoy" initially starting as a protest on their behalf.

CTA President Stephen Laskowski told CTV's Your Morning on Friday that transport industry businesses short of drivers and equipment to deliver shipments are "running out of patience" due to ongoing blockades at the Canada-U.S. border.

Laskowski said the roadblocks have caused wait times of six to eight hours for truckers to cross, which takes a toll on drivers.

"They have no access to food for six to eight hours other than what's in their truck, [no] washrooms, they’re losing shifts, the mental stress, there's nowhere to park their trucks… to rest," he explained.

"Most importantly, of all of these things that drivers are telling us their reputation as truck drivers are being hurt by these people who have nothing to do with our industry that are involved in this."

Because of this, he says the blockades need to be resolved "immediately."

"Seventy per cent of the U.S. trade moves by truck and the vast majority of food products that we bring in from the United States, almost all moves by truck. It's critical that these pieces of infrastructure that are critical trade networks be opened up as soon as possible," Laskowski said.

Laskowski says the protests have been "hijacked" by people who are not affiliated in any way with the trucking industry. He noted that his organization is receiving calls from protesters, asking if the CTA can send trucks to the demonstrations as many aren't truckers themselves.

"As we move forward we need to all remember that these blockades are not a part of the trucking industry, real heroes are the ones that are caught behind these blockades," Laskowski said.

ONGOING BLOCKADES

According to the CTA, the border crossings currently blocked in Ontario and Alberta total about $150 billion in trade between Canada and the United States by truck each year.

The protest and blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., which connects Canada and the U.S. via Detroit, has been ongoing since Monday, prompting Windsor city officials and local police to request provincial and federal assistance.

At the Ambassador Bridge, protesters cleared vehicles from one lane of a street connecting to the bridge on Friday. However, demonstrators remained standing in the roadway, traffic still wasn't flowing and the Canada Border Services Agency continued to list the Canada-bound lanes of the border bridge as "temporarily closed."

The Superior Court of Ontario was hearing an application Friday for an injunction that would bar protesters from blocking the Ambassador Bridge. The Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association applied for the injunction, and the City of Windsor was granted intervenor status.

Several car plants in Canada and the U.S. cancelled shifts or shut down production in their plants, pointing to border delays for crucial parts.

U.S. officials have rerouted some commercial traffic to the Blue Water Bridge that connects Canada to the U.S. via Sarnia, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich., to alleviate some of the pressure at the Ambassador Bridge.

Speaking on CTV News Channel on Thursday, the CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce said the situation at the Ambassador Bridge and other ports of entry from the U.S. is "an exceptionally serious situation."

"It is affecting Canadian families, it is affecting Canadian workers and it is affecting Canadian businesses," Perrin Beatty said.

"Its effect is immediate. Every hour that this continues, more damage is being done, and it is critical that it’s resolved as quickly as possible and as peacefully as possible."

At the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., the RCMP moved in on Wednesday and were met with angry protesters who chanted "Hell no, we won't go" as the officers attempted to move them away. On Thursday, the protesters once again closed down all lanes of traffic at the crossing.

Officers working to dismantle a second Alberta blockade approximately 15 kilometres north of Coutts at Milk River started issuing tickets and asked protesters to move to an area off the highway, citing safety concerns.

Police say a handful of tickets for violations of the province's Traffic Safety Act were handed out.

With files from CTV News writers Christy Somos and Michael Lee, CTVNews.ca online politics producer Rachel Aiello and The Canadian Press