iHeartRadio

Premier Ford set to make an announcement Thursday


Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement in Scarborough on Thursday, April 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement on Thursday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., Ford will be joined by Solicitor General Michael Kerzner in Scarborough.

CTV News Toronto will be streaming the live event online.

12