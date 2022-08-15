Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities

Premier Doug Ford will expand his government's "strong mayor" legislation to other municipalities.

Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, the premier said he would be expanding the new powers beyond just Toronto and Ottawa.

More than 1,700 officials representing municipalities and organizations from across the province are in Ottawa for the annual AMO conference, the first in-person gathering of municipal leaders in three years.

The premier was the first of several provincial and federal government officials scheduled to address delegates at the conference this week.

The "strong mayor" legislation would, when passed, give mayors of Toronto and Ottawa more power to advance provincial priorities, most specifically when it comes to housing development. Ford has pledged, for example, to build 1.5 million new homes in 10 years and the new powers are meant to help reach that goal.

Mayors would also be able to draft a budget themselves or veto certain council approvals that go against the province's priorities--though councillors can override a mayoral veto with a two-thirds vote.

Details on how other municipalities' mayors will be given the additional powers will be communicated in the coming months, Ford said.

Ford's speech to municipal leaders came six days after his Ontario government's new throne speech and the reintroduction of the budget, and 10 weeks before mayors and councillors across Ontario face voters in the municipal election.

In June, Ontario's Big City Mayors requested an emergency meeting with Premier Ford and his cabinet to address, "the crises of chronic homelessness, mental health, safety and addictions issues" facing municipalities across Ontario.

"Municipal governments have stepped up to tackle the urgent need for shelter and healthcare services, but this is the responsibility of the provincial government," OBCM Chair Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph, said. "The impacts of these issues are being faced by our downtown cores and communities, creating further devastating impacts on marginalized and vulnerable populations."

Last week, Ford and his newly elected Progressive Conservative government opened a new session at the Ontario Legislature with the throne speech and reintroduced the budget. The throne speech urged Ontarians to prepare for an economic slowdown due to rising inflation, a "growing sense of uncertainty" amid COVID-19 numbers and the war in Ukraine.

Ford and his Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister may face questions over the new "strong mayor" powers proposed for the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto. The legislation would give the mayors the responsibility for preparing and tabling a municipal budget each year for council's consideration, and a new veto power allowing the mayor to override council on matters of "provincial priority."

Federal Minister of Rural Economic Development of Canada Gudie Hutchings and the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Helena Jaczek will also speak at the conference today.

On Tuesday, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark will address municipal leaders, while Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy will speak at the conference on Wednesday.

The Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference will hold several sessions during the three-day event to discuss a number of municipal and provincial issues, including climate change, strengthening Indigenous relations, equitable and inclusive communities, housing affordability, modernizing the public health system, mental health and addictions and economic recovery.

--With files from The Canadian Press.