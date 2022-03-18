Premier Heather Stefanson remains the most unpopular Canadian premier, poll suggests

New data suggests Premier Heather Stefanson continues to be the most unpopular premier in the country, though she appears unfazed by the polls.

According to results of an Angus Reid Institute poll conducted in mid-March, a quarter of Manitobans approved of Stefanson, while two-thirds (64 per cent) did not. While her latest approval rating has improved by four points over the last few months, Stefanson remains at the bottom of the list when it comes to Canadians' approval of their premiers.

"Notably, Manitobans were least likely to give their premier a passing grade in handling the pandemic over the last two years," the Angus Reid Institute said in a news release.

When asked about the poll results Friday, Stefanson appeared unfazed, saying she does not plan on changing anything she is doing.

"I am going to continue to work each and every day, as hard as I can to the best of my abilities on behalf of Manitobans," she said.

The poll results come following another apology from the premier Friday after what she says were ill-timed comments in the Legislature about her son's hockey team.

“I mean, I’m never going to apologize for celebrating my son and my family, but the timing of it was off,” Stefanson said on Friday. “Obviously, I apologize for that.”

Earlier this week, Stefanson was asked by the Opposition about Krystal Mousseau, a woman who died in May before she could be transferred from a Brandon ICU space to a hospital in Ontario. Directly following the question, the premier initially responded by talking about her son’s hockey game.

Following the incident, she issued an apology, saying the timing of her comment was misplaced.

Stefanson noted during the first question and answer in the chamber, officials may begin by talking about other subjects before answering the question.

Angus Reid Institute conducted the survey of 5,105 Canadians, including 475 Manitobans, from March 10 to 15. The Manitoba results carry a margin of error of plus or minus four per cent.

-with files from CTV's Keila DePape and Kayla Rosen