Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will provide the update Tuesday on Alberta’s response to COVID-19.

The pair is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. in Calgary

On Monday, the province reported close to 4,500 new cases and 112 new deaths due to COVID-19 over the previous five days.

The province reported 4,488 new cases between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27 with 917 of them recorded Sunday.

The number of active cases fell each of the past five days and stood at 15,487 on Monday, though testing volume has also fallen significantly over the holiday period.

Despite the lower case numbers, both hospitalizations and deaths continued to rise.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 878 Albertans being treated for the coronavirus in hospital, including 148 in intensive care units. Both of those numbers are pandemic highs.

Some have also been critical of the province's efforts at immunization.

Shandro had earlier said the province's goal was to immunize 29,000 health-care workers by the end of the year, but in a statement issued Monday, Kenney said more than 6,000 Albertans have received their first vaccine dose, with just three days remaining to meet the goal.



