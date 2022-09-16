Premier Kenney in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was part of the hours-long queue in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.

Kenney tweeted he made the trip out of pocket to honour the Queen on behalf of Alberta.

I’m in London (entirely at personal expense) to pay respects to Her late Majesty the Queen at the lying in state on behalf of Alberta.



Now a 14+ hr queue. There’s a profound sense of shared grief & affection for HM in this huge, diverse gathering of people from around the world pic.twitter.com/lPkGECJ4Cx

The premier's wait time to reach Her Majesty's coffin was at 14 hours, and a live tracker showed the total queue was at 22 hours as of Friday at 2 p.m.

Kenney added he's working while he waits and that he'll be back in Edmonton on Monday for the province's day of mourning and ceremony at the legislature.

On Thursday, Alberta held an accession for King Charles III at Government House and Kenney announced the Federal Building would be renamed after Queen Elizabeth II later this month.